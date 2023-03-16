It’s a wrap with silk cushion covers

CLS Cushions cushion covers, from £95 © Chris Brooks

Interior designer Caroline Standish has curated a collection of handmade cushion covers using vintage scarves from the collections of designers such as Pucci and Ferragamo, and classic prints from Liberty. Each one-of-a-kind cover has a linen envelope back and can be customised with tassels and fringing. CLS Cushions cushion covers, from £95. Pictured from top: Pucci Aqua, Christian Dior, Oriental Theme Garden and Liberty Lily Pond

Time to freshen up

Autumn Sonata Alma towel, €78 © Olivia E Bennett

Autumn Sonata’s reversible bath towels are made from double-yarn cotton in Portugal to maximise durability, comfort and fluffiness. The founder of the Amsterdam-based homeware brand has long been fascinated with antique prints and textiles, evident in the four towel designs. The chequered Alma features a pattern inspired by Japanese Katazome stencil practices, while the Karin draws from traditional Ikat weaving techniques in warm walnut and cream. Autumn Sonata Alma towel, also available in three other designs, €78

Spoons for sugar, spice and all things nice

Thalia Maria Silver sterling-silver spoons, from £115 © Olivia E Bennett

Using pebbles she collects from the shores of Greece, artist Thalia Maria Silver makes delicate sterling silver spoons – no two are the same. The extra-small spoons are ideal for chillies and cayenne pepper, the larger for salt, sugar and dips, and the slotted spoons are made with pickles, capers and olives in mind. Thalia Maria Silver sterling-silver spoons, from £115, moukimou.com

Books bound to please

TOC Publishing books, €138 © Olivia E Bennett

Berlin-based publishing house TOC prints its books in letterpress with a sewn binding and linen covers. Each novel is a limited-edition print run of 998 numbered copies, signed by the author. The design on the cover of TOC’s Half of a Yellow Sun by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is based on an African pattern on a dress worn by the author, while The Sea by John Banville is decorated with polka dots. TOC Publishing books, from left: The Sea by John Banville and Half of a Yellow Sun by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, both €138

Wash up well

Hay dishcloths in pink, white, blue and green, from £13 for set of three © Chris Brooks

Hay’s playful dishcloths feature graphic designs in four vibrant colours. Made in Sweden from cotton and cellulose, the sponges are completely biodegradable and can absorb 15 times their own weight, making them a great alternative to kitchen roll. Hay dishcloths in pink, white, blue and green, from £13 for set of three