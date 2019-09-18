Britain is losing the skills of thousands of valuable workers because employers do not know how to cope with early-onset dementia.

About 40,000 people are affected by the condition which includes memory loss and difficulties with language, concentration or reasoning, according to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Most people of working age who are diagnosed leave their job soon afterwards.

Four out of five depart within a year. But supporting and redeploying these workers can have a positive effect for employer as well as employee.

Dr Anna Dixon, chief executive of the Centre for Ageing Better, told the CBI in May: “The most important thing you can do for the future success of your business is to focus on how you can enable people to continue to work for longer.”

Becoming dementia-friendly helps employers retain staff with advanced skill sets and historical knowledge of the company, says the Alzheimer’s Society.

“You will become an employer of choice. Evidence suggests that people look to work in organisations with policies and cultures that are inclusive and empowering. Becoming a dementia-friendly employer will demonstrate that you understand and value the contribution made by all staff and attract the best recruits.”

One striking experiment last year showed what can be achieved.

Josh Eggleton, a Michelin-starred chef who runs six restaurants, ran a pop-up venue in Bristol largely staffed by 14 people with a dementia diagnosis for a Channel 4 television series, The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes.

Over the five-week project, Mr Eggleton was surprised by the hidden capabilities of his workforce.

“A restaurant can be an intimidating environment to work in, but we saw self-esteem being boosted and confidence shot through the roof. They wanted to get up and go to work.”

Before the series began, Mr Eggleton and his staff took a dementia awareness course — a strategy he recommends to other employers.

“You don’t treat someone with a dementia diagnosis differently,” he argues. “If you can help as a business, you should. It helps to buddy someone up so that, if they have difficulties, they have a go-to person. You need to take time to work with them, to listen to them and understand what dementia means to them.”

The Alzheimer’s Society has encouraged this by training a million employees across England, Wales and Northern Ireland to be “Dementia Friends”.

Employers can only make reasonable adjustments, however, if they are kept informed by staff.

In a survey for the charity, more than a third of people with dementia who responded said that they did not tell anyone at work about their condition.

Diagnosis often comes after months or years of worry about difficulties at work and at home.

More than a third of people surveyed said they did not tell anyone at work about their dementia diagnosis

During this time, the person living with dementia may not have had help and may feel they have to give up work immediately because their employers do not have processes to help retain or retrain them.

But as awareness of the condition increases, the risks to employers that dismiss employees with young-onset dementia also rise. There is no limit to the compensation that can be claimed under the Equality Act.

It applies to all employers and extends to agency, casual, zero-hours workers, and does not rely on the existence of a written contract.

Emma Bould, a project manager in the Alzheimer’s Society’s programme partnerships team, says employees’ awareness of their rights is poor and is surprised more cases have not been taken to a tribunal.

“Many people really, really want to work and to have that taken away is huge. All employees should have a clear pathway of support to ensure they are supported at every stage of their journey,” she says. She adds: “Employers have a duty to make reasonable adjustments to support staff to continue working for as long as possible, as failing to do so is against the law, as well as being damaging to employers and the wider economy.”

One in 10 businesses had employed someone living with dementia, according to a 2015 report from the University of the West of Scotland. The average person diagnosed with the illness while still at work had been in their job for at least nine years.

Ron Cullen, director of the UK Renal Registry, a resource for kidney research, says: “When considering your staff living with dementia, it is vital to understand what that means to the person and to your organisation. The first thing is to consider what the employee can bring to your organisation, not what they may have difficulty with, either now or in the future.”

Hilary Doxford, aged 60, the Registry's former head of business development and support, worked in senior management positions for 14 years.

She first noticed symptoms in 2000 but did not visit her GP until 2007. She received a diagnosis of dementia in 2012 after returning to the doctors for the third time.

She told her manager the following day, as well as the staff that she managed and the organisation’s trustees. This was to ensure they were aware of any associated risks, as her role involved governance, HR and finance responsibilities.

Apart from stepping back from some line management responsibilities, no further amendments were made to Ms Doxford’s role, and she did not leave the organisation until 2017 following the progression of her dementia.

The difficulty in diagnosing dementia is one of the reasons that employees may not get the correct support early in their illness, says Dr Sabina Brennan, the author of 100 Days to a Younger Brain.

“Many people with early symptoms work longer hours because they are no longer as productive,” Dr Brennan says. “They may put the symptoms down to stress or depression. This is likely to exacerbate their symptoms because they are exhausted.”

The Alzheimer’s Society suggests that employers start by talking to the employee to identify adjustments: “Look together at their job description. What can they still do, with or without support? Are there safety-critical or people management aspects that may need to stop? If changes to working hours, or their level of responsibility, are being considered there may be financial implications for the employee that should be discussed.”