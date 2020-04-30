Print this page

The Federal Reserve has warned of lasting “medium-term” economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The FT’s James Politi unpacks the central bank’s outlook. Plus, the White House praised Gilead’s remdesivir as a coronavirus treatment drug after the release of the findings from a new study, and Microsoft posted strong results in the latest quarter thanks to a jump in its cloud-related business. Then, the FT’s Stephen Morris reports on how Barclays fared in the first quarter as the bank announced a sharp increase in provisions for bad loans.


