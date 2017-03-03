Goldman Sachs is going gangbusters. Surfing on a wave of Trumpian optimism, the shares surpassed their pre-crisis peak in December. Now they hover at an all-time high. The company has always had friends in high places. But the elevation of alumni to the two top economic jobs on the US takes networking to a new level. Regulations will be stripped back. Animal spirits unleashed. More debt, more inflation, higher interest rates. For Goldman bankers, after years of (relative) austerity, it is all good.

Then comes the company-wide memo. A special bonus? No, a new policy on phones: “Mobile data and voice reimbursement”. From now on, as Bloomberg first reported, Goldman will contribute just £10, $10, €10 or HK$100, depending on your location, to reimburse data charges on your iPhone.

It will probably be an iPhone because you have to buy it yourself. Goldman used to hand out Blackberrys. As those became defunct, teams developed their own policies. Now there will be uniformity: buy an iPhone and mess around with expense claims trying to separate work calls from Pokémon Go.

The gradual elimination of perks at Goldman is counter-productive. Top bankers are already being lured to better-paid boutiques. Millennials are flocking to Silicon Valley, where they are coddled. Try being stingy with gadgets at a top tech startup.

There is a rationale. Goldman’s soaring stock may foresee improved earnings but estimates have not risen that much. Its return on equity last year was 9.4 per cent, still below the 10 per cent that is its approximate cost of capital. The consensus forecast for this year is 10.2 per cent. By 2019 it is only 10.5 per cent. Revenues are forecast to advance just 7 per cent over two years. That does not allow for any largesse to employees.

There is a mismatch here. Either the Trump-led rally is a mistake, or brokers’ forecasts are too gloomy. If the latter, Goldman can afford a few phones.