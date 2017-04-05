European MPs adopt Brexit resolution

European MPs have approved a resolution on the start of the UK’s Brexit talks, opening the door for a potential “association agreement” between Britain and the EU.

But, in a sometimes fiery debate, senior politicians stressed that trade talks between the EU and UK could only begin once a divorce was settled.

In the resolution adopted with 516 in favour and 133 opposed on Wednesday, MEPs demanded that the UK abide by its budgetary obligations, heed the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice and support the common EU trade policy.

This final obligation forbids the UK from striking trade deals with countries before it has left the bloc. MEPs also floated an “association agreement”, which would allow a close relationship between Britain and the EU.

This would force the UK to work in conjunction with the EU on policies such as tax evasion, trade and social policy, which may prove controversial for some Brexiters. Although the resolution is non-binding, the parliament can veto any Article 50 deal.

Michel Barnier, the European Commission’s chief negotiator, made clear that the EU27 would not run negotiations on Britain’s future relationship with the EU at the same time as divorce talks, which will settle historic issues such as outstanding budget contributions that could amount to €60bn.

Running parallel negotiations on a future free-trade deal, as initially called for by the British government, would be a “very risky approach” according to Mr Barnier.

“We are not proposing this to be tactical or to create difficulties,” said Mr Barnier. “It is an essential condition to maximise our chances of reach an agreement together in two years. It is our best chance to build trust before proceeding to the second phase.”

During an at times ill-tempered debate, former UK Independence party leader Nigel Farage compared the EU27 to the mafia — in particular for demanding that the UK pay a €60bn bill. “You think we’re a hostage. We’re not, we’re free to go,” Mr Farage said.

The mafia comparison was ruled out of order by the parliament’s chair. “I do understand national sensitivities,” said Mr Farage. “I’ll change it to gangsters.”

Mr Barnier responded directly to the British politician on the question of Brexit. “All we are doing is settling the accounts,” said Mr Barnier. “No more and no less.”

The British government has softened its previously bullish comments on tying up the UK’s future relationship with the EU within the two years allowed by the Article 50 process. Draft European Council guidelines, which will frame the political priorities for talks, state that trade talks with Britain can only begin once “sufficient progress” is made on withdrawal terms. The decision on progress is left up to EU leaders.

Overall, however, lawmakers in Strasbourg focused on their regret that Britain had decided to leave the bloc. Guy Verhofstadt, the leader of the parliament’s liberal bloc, labelled Brexit “a catfight in the Conservative party that got out of hand, a loss of time, a waste of energy, stupidity”.

“Europe made Britain also punch above its weight in terms of geopolitics, as in the heydays of the British empire,” said the usually bombastic Mr Verhofstadt. “And we from our side must pay tribute to Britain’s immense contributions: a staunch, unmatched defender of free markets and civil liberties. Thank you for that. As a liberal, I tell you, I will miss that.”