The Serious Fraud Office’s management culture has come under scrutiny after government inspectors labelled it “neglectful” and said it had led to a “tolerance of unacceptable behaviour”.

A damning report by the HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate found that the UK anti-fraud agency’s focus on “delivery of casework” in a desire to speed up investigations often meant that dealing with personnel issues took a back seat.

The inspectors’ findings, published on Monday, will pile further pressure on SFO director Lisa Osofsky, a former FBI lawyer who took over in September and is attempting to clear a backlog of cases left by her predecessor David Green.

High staff turnover has been a persistent issue for the SFO. In 2017 almost 40 staff members left the organisation over a six-month period, according to data obtained under a Freedom of Information request.

The agency has already come under heavy criticism after deciding to abandon high-profile probes into Rolls-Royce and GlaxoSmithKline earlier this year. The SFO has also struggled to bring successful prosecutions against individuals in some of its big cases in recent years, such as the £250m accounting fraud at Tesco which collapsed late last year.

Ms Osofsky said the inspectors’ report did not “make comfortable reading” but said it was “necessary to understand where we are as we plan the route to where we want to be”.

The report raised questions about the new director’s approach to management. Inspectors found the clearest message she had sent to staff “were those about injecting pace and thinking about other ways of dealing with casework, rather than those about encouraging personal development and esprit de corps, or having a zero-tolerance approach to bullying, for example”.

The SFO had requested the independent assessment in February after a civil service survey last year revealed a decline in staff engagement scores year on year.

The report found that leadership issues were arising because the SFO feared losing talented and experienced staff from long-running cases, and said managers were in some cases failing to prioritise the needs of its staff.

Staff felt performance appraisals were often “meaningless” and felt “their ability to progress in their careers at the SFO depended disproportionately on their role, discipline and who was managing them”.

However the findings were a marked improvement on inspections conducted between 2012 and 2014, when the inspectorate uncovered deep-rooted problems surrounding poor record-keeping and patchy intelligence.

On Monday HMCPSI praised the SFO for self-reporting and said there was a “good deal of goodwill in the organisation”.

HM chief inspector Kevin McGinty said: “The fact that the director and chief operating officer of the SFO asked us to undertake this review clearly demonstrates how serious they are in engendering a culture that puts people first at the SFO.

“There are some aspects that need to improve, but setting clear people priorities as part of the core SFO aims will improve engagement scores.”

Ms Osofsky said: “I want everybody who works for the SFO to feel valued, to achieve their personal development goals and to be able to make their best contribution to our mission.”