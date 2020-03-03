Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

More than 10 years on from the early days of the US shale boom, bankruptcy risks are rising across the sector. The FT's US energy editor, Derek Brower, reports on what weak oil prices and tightening access to credit are doing to the outlook for some producers.





