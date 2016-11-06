FBI clears Clinton, Beijing intervenes in Hong Kong and how to overcome your fear of public speaking

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

The FBI said it would not charge Hillary Clinton over her use of a private email server (again). Just two days ahead of the presidential election, FBI director James Comey on Sunday told Congress an examination of new emails related to Mrs Clinton’s private server had reaffirmed his earlier decision not to recommend prosecution. The announcement, which removes a cloud from the Democratic nominee, rippled as far as Asia in early Monday trading.

As the candidates embark on the last days of campaigning, Mrs Clinton retains the edge in the race to the finish as Hispanics mobilise for this election like no other in US history. The FT’s Ed Luce weighs in on what this new age of vitriol means for the future of democracy while from Mexico City to Tehran, the rest of the world prepares for the result. (FT, NYT)

Beijing bars HK lawmakers Beijing has banned elected legislators who advocate independence for Hong Kong from serving on the territory’s council in a move likely to prompt angry protests from Hong Kong democrats and lawyers. Violence erupted at the weekend as thousands took to the streets of the semi-autonomous city in anticipation of the ruling. Hong Kong’s leader Leung Chun-ying said on Monday he supported the interpretation. (FT, WSJ, SCMP)

EU regulation blow Brussels is reconsidering how it grants EU market access to overseas financial companies, casting doubt over the use of the bloc’s “equivalence” arrangements as a fallback option for the City of London after Brexit. (FT)

May defiant The British PM struck a bold tone against those seeking to halt or slow down Brexit and urged Europhiles to “accept what the people decided”. Theresa May warned that if the government was forced to get parliament’s mandate for triggering Article 50, Britain would end up with a worse deal. (FT)

Operation Raqqa US-backed rebels said they were launching an attempt to take the Syrian city of Raqqa, which functions as the de facto capital for Isis, while Iraqi forces said they were preparing to face much fiercer resistance from the jihadi group in the next phase of the battle for Mosul. Meanwhile, CNN’s Arwa Damon writes a detailed account from the frontline. (FT, Reuters, CNN)

Jack Ma’s spending spree China’s Singles Day sale — Alibaba’s annual orgy of consumption — kicks off this week with more glitz and money than ever before. As a China-only event, Singles Day has already blown America’s Black Friday out of the water. Now the ecommerce group founded by Mr Ma wants to expand Singles Day beyond China and its plan to target Hong Kong is just the start. (FT)

China finance minister replaced The Chinese government has replaced Lou Jiwei, removing one of the country’s most outspoken reformists at a time of global concern over the country’s economic slowdown. Mr Jiwei will be replaced by Xiao Jie, state news agency Xinhua reported. He was among three reshuffled in a ministerial shake-up on Monday. (FT, Reuters)

Indo-UK relations Theresa May arrived in Delhi on Sunday night alongside executives from some of Britain’s biggest companies on her first trade mission as prime minister as she seeks to strengthen the UK’s economic and military ties with India. She will begin on Monday with a speech at the UK-India Tech Summit. (FT, The Hindu)

EU retail On Monday Markit will publish the results of its survey of purchasing managers in the retail industry across the eurozone. The sector has been closely watched since the UK voted to leave the EU, with commentators looking for any sign the vote has undermined consumer confidence. (FT)

Reversing Africa’s exodus The flow of migrants from Africa to Italy was overshadowed last year by the movement of nearly 1m mostly Middle Eastern refugees. But the central Mediterranean route has once again become the principal migration passage to Europe and some are sceptical of efforts to tackle the causes behind migrants leaving their homelands. (FT)

Don’t breathe The smoke in India’s pollution-choked capital has become so bad that the city was forced to declare an emergency and close schools for the first time. The smog is sending the well-heeled fleeing to more accommodating climes. Economists warn that growth could start to slow if Delhi does not sort out its pollution problem and the damage to the city’s reputation. There are even suggestions the visiting UK PM could lose hours from her life. (Guardian, FT, Quartz)

‘Catch and kill’ The company that owns the National Enquirer, a backer of Donald Trump, agreed to pay $150,000 to a former Playboy centerfold model for her story of an affair a decade ago with the Republican presidential nominee, but then didn’t publish it. (WSJ)

The case for a ‘work spouse’ Conventional wisdom holds that colleagues shouldn’t get too close, but the changing nature of the workplace is throwing traditional human resources manuals out the window. Having a significant, but platonic, other whom you pair up with at the office could get the best out of you. (BBC)

Beat your public speaking fears Lucy Kellaway on how to overcome an irrational fear: “What you want to do is to absent yourself as much as possible in the hope of calming down a bit.” (FT)

A look at the week ahead Nalini Sivathasan previews the big stories to watch this week, including the US election, which will see either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump becoming president, inflation and trade data from China, and Burberry releasing interim results. (FT)