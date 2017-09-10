Masters in Management 2017: Key to the ranking

Weights for ranking criteria are shown in brackets as a percentage

Salary today US$: average salary three years after graduation, US$ PPP equivalent (see methodology).†

Weighted salary US$ (20): average graduate’s salary with adjustment for salary variations between industry sectors, US$ PPP equivalent.†

Salary increase (10): average difference in alumnus salary between graduation and today. Half of this figure is calculated according to the absolute salary increase and half according to the relative percentage increase.

Value for money (5): calculated according to alumni salaries today, fees and other costs.

Career progress (5): calculated according to changes in the level of seniority and the size of company alumni are working for between graduation and today.

Aims achieved (5): extent to which alumni fulfilled their goals for doing a masters.†

Placement success (5): effectiveness of the careers service in supporting student recruitment, as rated by alumni.†

Employed at three months % (5): percentage of most recent class that found employment within three months of completing their course. Figure in brackets is the percentage of the class for which the school was able to provide data. ‡

Female faculty % (5): percentage of faculty at May 1 that is female.

Female students % (5): percentage of women on the masters programme at May 1.

Women on board % (1): percentage of women on the school advisory board.

International faculty % (5): contribution to ranking is based on the mix of nationalities and the percentage of faculty members at May 1 whose citizenship differs from their country of employment (the figure published in the table).

International students % (5): contribution to ranking is based on the mix of nationalities and the percentage of masters’ students at May 1 whose citizenship differs from their country of study (figure published in the table).

International board % (1): percentage of the board whose citizenship differs from the school’s home country.

International mobility (8): calculated according to changes in the country of employment of alumni between graduation and today.†

International course experience (8): calculated according to whether the most recent graduating class undertook exchanges, company internships or study trips in countries other than where school is based. ‡

Languages (1): number of extra languages required on graduation.

Faculty with doctorates % (6): percentage of faculty with doctoral degrees at May 1.

Course fee (local currency): maximum possible programme fees paid by the most recently enrolled class, in the currency of the country where the school is based.

Course length (months): average length of the masters.

Number enrolled 2016-17: number of students who enrolled on the first year of the masters programme in the past year.

Relevant degree: whether an undergraduate degree in management, business or economics is required to enrol on the masters.

Company internships (%): percentage of the last graduating class that completed company internships as part of the programme. ‡