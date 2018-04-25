Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon are once again heading for a stand-off over Brexit — this time over the government’s devolution plans in the EU Withdrawal Bill.

Britain’s decision to leave the EU means many competences hitherto run by Brussels — notably in agriculture and environmental policy — will return to the UK. And for months, London and Edinburgh have clashed over how much power the UK government should be allowed to retain at the centre.

In the course of those negotiations, Mrs May appears to have given considerable ground.

Last month, the prime minister’s team said the vast majority of competences returning from Brussels would be controlled by the UK’s devolved administrations — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — after Brexit.

It listed 24 powers that the UK would retain in order to maintain the UK’s internal market, including agricultural and product standards.

However, the May government said that it would only retain the power to act in those 24 areas for seven years, and during that period it would only act after discussions with the devolved administrations.

Last night, Ms Sturgeon rejected the government’s latest proposal. The first minister’s team believes the offer from UK ministers would constrain the Scottish parliament’s ability to legislate during the seven-year period and amounts to a “crude power-grab”.

Mike Russell, the Scottish government’s Brexit spokesman said: “The effect of the UK government’s latest proposal remains this: the Scottish Parliament’s powers could be restricted without consent. This is not something the Scottish government could recommend the Parliament approves.”

Kirsty Hughes, director of the Scottish Centre on European Relations, says the lack of agreement between London and Holyrood centres on the question of whether common UK frameworks can be agreed in the 24 key areas that lie within devolved competence.

“Whether a process of consensus-based decision-making can be agreed that avoids unilateral legislating by the UK government looks key to getting to a solution,” she says.

This situation is not easy for the Scottish government, because the Welsh assembly last night accepted Mrs May's proposal. But Ms Hughes adds: “There is a genuine concern in Edinburgh over devolved powers rather than simply game-playing to conceal an independence motive, as the Scottish Conservatives claim."

Two questions now need to be answered. First, what will happen to the government’s devolution proposals in the parliamentary debate on the Withdrawal bill?

The government has already been defeated on several amendments to the bill. With Mrs May heavily outnumbered by a coalition of Labour, Liberal Democrat, crossbench and some Tory peers, its proposals on devolution could face the same fate next Wednesday.

Even if the proposals are passed, that raises a second question: what happens if Holyrood refuses to give its consent to the Withdrawal bill?

According to constitutional experts, for the UK to proceed without consent could end up triggering a crisis.

Legally, the Scottish parliament would not be able to block the relevant parts of the bill. This is because the UK Supreme Court has already made clear it is not interested in ruling on the constitutional conventions regarding devolution.

But the Supreme Court could still leave open a situation in which the Scottish parliament pursues its own “continuity” legislation, retaining the relevant powers in spite of what the London government has decided.

This would create the potential for constitutional conflict between Westminster and Holyrood in the years ahead — and possibly even chaos.

