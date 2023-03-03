All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What’s the state capital of Delaware?

Which dukedom has been created three times since 1726, most recently in 1947?

The title character of which George Bernard Shaw play is a female officer in the Salvation Army?

Which of the UK’s four national patron saints was one of Jesus’ 12 apostles?

Which post-Thatcher leader of the Conservative party was born with the surname Hecht?

Which city was the birthplace of Peter O’Toole, Marco Pierre White and Alan Bennett?

Which company operates the National Lottery?

Who won the Booker Prize with her first novel The God of Small Things?

Who founded the SAS?