Daily briefing: US-Russia tensions, London terror and film marketing

Russia threatened to target US-led coalition aircraft flying over Syria in a sign of the mounting tensions in the region after an American fighter jet downed a Syrian warplane. The Russian defence ministry said it was also pulling out of an agreement with the US intended to avoid mid-air clashes over Syria. Taken together, the moves underline how the Syrian war is threatening to become a flashpoint for a broader international conflict.

The US and Russian escalation comes at the same time Iran launched a ballistic missile at Isis targets inside Syria in yet another sign regional powers are ramping up their involvement in the six-year civil war. (FT)

In the news

Trump on verge of steel import decision The White House may decide within days whether to impose new restrictions on steel imports, a move that would spark fears of a global trade war. The Trump administration has made a point of singling out Chinese steel, but any new barriers would be more likely to hit US allies including Canada, South Korea, Mexico, Japan and Germany. European Nato members are already lobbying against the move. (WaPo, FT)

Another terror attack in London

A man driving a van ploughed into a crowd of pedestrians near a Muslim community centre in north London in what police are treating as a terrorist attack. The Muslim Council of Britain said the attack, which occurred shortly after midnight on Monday morning, came as worshippers were leaving the nearby Finsbury Park Mosque, which was ending late-night prayers for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. (FT)

Brexit talks begin

Britain and the EU agreed to focus the first stages of negotiations over Brexit on divorce proceedings from the bloc. David Davis, UK Brexit secretary, is meeting Michel Barnier, chief EU negotiator, to open negotiations, but it is unclear how long the initial phase will last. Here’s what to expect on day one. Here’s a look at the €100bn Brexit bill. (FT)

Number of displaced jumps

A record 65.6m people around the world were forcibly displaced from their homes because of conflict or persecution by the end of 2016, according to newly released figures by the United Nations ahead of World Refugee Day on Tuesday. The head of the UN’s High Commission for Refugees said it was the “highest figure since we started recording these figures”. (Al Jazeera)

Saudi Aramco untangles its finances

Saudi Arabia is seeking to untangle the energy group’s finances from those of the state to present investors with a streamlined set of financials ahead of its planned initial public offering in 2018. The kingdom is targeting a $2tn valuation for the energy group. (FT)

The day ahead

Argentina an EM again?

The country is optimistic of reclaiming emerging market status for global investment portfolios on Tuesday when MSCI the index provider announces its latest rankings for a number of countries. A host of market-friendly policies have been implemented since the administration led by Mauricio Macri was elected 18 months ago, with a record breaking $16bn sovereign bond sale ending a decade of isolation from international credit. (FT)

What we’re reading

US oil groups feel Russian freeze more than Europeans

While US energy groups have stepped back from Russia in response to sanctions that Washington moved to tighten this month, rivals in the EU have held fast, ducking through loopholes in Brussels’ restrictions to keep joint ventures running. (FT)

Hollywood’s China lesson

In an effort to tap into the giant Chinese market, studios have tried setting films on the mainland, or hiring Chinese stars for bit parts — but they’re starting to realise that the best way to ensure a blockbuster is to take on a Chinese investment partner who can market the film to the max. (WSJ)

How do you solve a problem like North Korea?

A long look at a global crisis in which there are no good options — but some are worse than others. (Atlantic)

Where children die of tooth decay

The death of a 12-year-old from a bacterial infection caused by untreated tooth decay highlights how poor and underinsured children in the US are shut out of the dental care system. (Guardian)

Back at the Watergate

A look at the iconic Washington hotel, on the 45th anniversary of the burglary that set in motion the toppling of the Nixon presidency. (NYT)

Video of the day

China’s corporate debt addiction

Unprecedented bond defaults have economists worried about rising levels of debt. James Kynge, emerging markets editor, explains why China’s compulsive use of cheap credit could also shake the global economy. Go to Transact.ft.com for more videos. (FT)