Reboot your mac in 18 ways
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Style news every morning.
Herno cotton-mix trench coat, £695
Mackintosh waxed cotton cap, £95
Burberry cotton shirt, £490
Prada Re-Nylon coat, £1,600, matchesfashion.com
The Row cotton canvas sneakers, £725, ssense.com
Hereu cotton canvas Cabassa bag, £405
Hans Bellman For Strassle cotton-mix upholstered Lounge chair, $1,850 for pair, 1stdibs.com
Louis Vuitton technical cotton shorts, £955
Aaizél cotton trousers, £390, net-a-porter.com
Sacai cotton-mix bomber jacket, £1,145, net-a-porter.com
Miu Miu cotton pumps, £554, farfetch.com
Renaissance Renaissance cotton-mix top, £524, net-a-porter.com
Proenza Schouler cotton-mix poplin dress, £1,230
Alaïa cotton bustier top, £780, net-a-porter.com
Petar Petrov cotton/rayon trousers, £790, matchesfashion.com
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello cotton and leather trench coat, £2,840, net-a-porter.com
Bennett Winch cotton canvas Weekender bag, £750
Get alerts on Style when a new story is published