Aylin Bayhan

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Herno cotton-mix trench coat, £695

Mackintosh waxed cotton cap, £95

Burberry cotton shirt, £490

Prada Re-Nylon coat, £1,600, matchesfashion.com

The Row cotton canvas sneakers, £725, ssense.com

Hereu cotton canvas Cabassa bag, £405

Hans Bellman For Strassle cotton-mix upholstered Lounge chair, $1,850 for pair, 1stdibs.com

Louis Vuitton technical cotton shorts, £955

Aaizél cotton trousers, £390, net-a-porter.com

Sacai cotton-mix bomber jacket, £1,145, net-a-porter.com

Miu Miu cotton pumps, £554, farfetch.com

Renaissance Renaissance cotton-mix top, £524, net-a-porter.com

Proenza Schouler cotton-mix poplin dress, £1,230

Alaïa cotton bustier top, £780, net-a-porter.com

Petar Petrov cotton/rayon trousers, £790, matchesfashion.com

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello cotton and leather trench coat, £2,840, net-a-porter.com

Bennett Winch cotton canvas Weekender bag, £750

Get alerts on Style when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article