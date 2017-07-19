Daily briefing: US-China steel, S&P-Nasdaq records and Martin Wolf on world disorder

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

China and the US ramped up talks on steel amid threats from President Donald Trump to impose new curbs on imports of the metal in the name of US national security. The intensified deliberations are part of the “Comprehensive Economic Dialogue” between Mr Trump’s team and their Chinese counterparts in Washington, which began this week. The first round of discussions was expected to yield little in terms of concrete announcements. But there were signs that the Trump administration’s threat to invoke a Cold War-era law and impose either tariffs or quotas on steel imports was leading at least to more substantive discussions on alleged dumping of Chinese steel on world markets.

S&P and Nasdaq hit new closing highs

Energy stocks surged on rising oil prices, while tech stocks leapt higher as earnings season gets underway, sending the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to close at new record highs, after both hit intraday highs earlier in the day. (FT)

When Donald met Vladimir (again)

Donald Trump held a second, private encounter with Vladimir Putin at the G20 in Hamburg that US officials did not disclose at the time despite the intense scrutiny on their first meeting. It is the latest in the seemingly endlessly twisting Trump-Russia saga that also includes Moscow pressuring Washington to give back the US compounds the Obama administration seized in retaliation to Russian meddling in the US election. (FT)

China cuts drug prices

Beijing has slashed the price of dozens of top drugs from multinationals such as Roche, GSK and AstraZeneca by as much as 70 per cent as a condition of adding them to a government health insurance scheme. Thirty-six drugs, mainly developed by overseas companies, will see average cuts of 44 per cent to last year’s retail prices, making them cheaper in China than “neighbouring regions”, the social security ministry said in a statement. (FT)

WhatsApp disruption in China

Chinese WhatsApp users are facing service disruptions that could mean China’s Great Firewall — its online censorship apparatus — is closing in on Facebook’s last functioning product in the country. Many users must now use virtual private network (VPN) software that can circumvent the firewall. (FT)

BBC owns up

The British broadcaster has admitted that only one-third of its top talent is female. A publicly funded corporation, it is bracing itself for a row over the salaries of its top talent and its lack of gender balance as it prepares to publish the names of its presenters earning more than £150,000 a year. (FT)

Turkish schools drop Darwin

Turkey’s new school curriculum drops the theory of evolution and adds the concept of jihad as patriotic in spirit. The move has fuelled fears that populist President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is subverting the republic’s secular foundations. (Independent)

Song of the summer

Despacito by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi has become the most-streamed song of all time. The Spanish-language single has been played 4.6bn times across all streaming services. Its popularity confirms the importance of Latin America in the fast growing digital streaming industry. (BBC, FT)

ECB policy meeting

The European Central Bank’s governing council meets to discuss the strength of the region’s economic recovery. While no radical changes are expected to the central bank’s monetary policy, even the slightest shift in president Mario Draghi’s rhetoric could cause big movements in financial markets. The bank is buying €60bn-worth of bonds a month as part of its quantitative easing programme. (FT)

BOJ meets

The Bank of Japan is set to keep policy on hold when it meets, with a quarterly update to economic forecasts at the centre of attention. The central bank is likely to upgrade its assessment of the economy, given robust data in recent weeks, and a weakening of the yen that helps exporters. (Bloomberg)

How the developed world is losing its place (in seven charts)

Martin Wolf breaks down how the gap between rich and poor nations is narrowing as the sources of dynamism in high-income economies slow. (FT)

Corporate Japan’s final frontier

Japanese companies are spending some of their $2bn cash reserves in space. From start-ups that clear space debris to companies launching micro-satellites, corporates are looking to the skies as a place to invest their money. (NAR)

Trump’s Russian laundromat

A good read on how Russian mobsters have indirectly funded Donald Trump over the years. It’s not conclusive evidence of any crime but it shows how Russian investment in Mr Trump’s businesses and properties has helped buoy his personal wealth — and to propel him into the White House. (New Republic)

Intern Extravaganza

People used to come to Silicon Valley because they were geeks who couldn’t imagine doing anything else. Now, as one intern put it: “This is the place to go”. The FT's Hannah Kuchler experiences Internapalooza, where young graduates vie for highly paid tech internships and merchandise. (FT)

Saudi palace intrigue

It was billed as a seamless transition. But new reports show that Mohammed bin Salman’s promotion to crown prince of Saudi Arabia last month was in fact a plot that involved Prince Mohamed’s uncle and predecessor being held in a palace and pressured to relinquish his title. There are fears that the young prince’s rapid rise could threaten stability in the volatile Gulf region. (NYT)

Google Glass’s startling second act

After an initial burst of media glory, Google’s glasses were condemned for bugginess and creepiness. Many assumed Google’s parent company, Alphabet, had given up Glass for good. They were wrong. Google Glass 2.0 has found a home in an unexpected place: factories. (Wired)

Robots and the world of work

Start-ups are redoubling efforts to disrupt the manufacturing process of textiles, as politicians push to bring factory jobs back to the US. Anna Nicolaou reports from New York. (FT)