Forget Brexit. If you really want to make Brits cross, close their local bank. Royal Bank of Scotland made many enemies on Friday. It said it would close 259 branches, a quarter of its estate, as more people transact business online.

Closing branches often means removing bank-operated ATMs, too, which feeds into another row about who should pay for ATMs, and how much. Banks once owned most of the UK’s cash machines. Now independent owners do. They are paid an “interchange fee” whenever a bank customer takes money out of one of their ATMs.

Link, the entity that oversees the network, wants to cut these fees. It says these are incentivising more ATM installation and clustering as overall cash usage declines. Independents sense a bank-led plot to expedite the death of cash, which would cut their costs. Politicians worry about the social consequences.

But the real elephant in the room is the peculiarly British notion of “free banking”. UK checking account customers generally pay nothing for account services, including cash withdrawals, and have resisted all attempts to introduce charges. Instead, the costs of branches and ATMs are recouped by making business users pay for everything, and by cross-selling other products to individuals. The £34bn PPI scandal is just one result of this distortion.

“Have your cake and eat it” is as meaningless a mantra for banking as it is for Brexit. If Link succeeds in cutting fees, banks’ costs will fall. They should use the reprieve to work out a more honest business model.

The Lex team is interested in hearing more from readers. Will cards replace cash? Can free-in-credit banking survive? Please tell us what you think in the comments section below.