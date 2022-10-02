This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Marketing and new technology

Amazon Prime is a subscription service which offers members free next day delivery on items dispatched from Amazon warehouses. Assess whether ‘prime day’ events could provide Amazon with a competitive advantage in livestream shopping

Livestream shopping already seems to be a hit with Chinese consumers. Assess two factors that could affect demand for livestream shopping services

Assess the view that Amazon must embrace influencer marketing in order to appeal to changing social trends

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy