Specification:

  • Marketing and new technology

Click to watch the short video below and then answer the questions:

Video: Breaking into the livestream shopping market | FT Transact

  • Amazon Prime is a subscription service which offers members free next day delivery on items dispatched from Amazon warehouses. Assess whether ‘prime day’ events could provide Amazon with a competitive advantage in livestream shopping 

  • Livestream shopping already seems to be a hit with Chinese consumers. Assess two factors that could affect demand for livestream shopping services

  • Assess the view that Amazon must embrace influencer marketing in order to appeal to changing social trends

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy

