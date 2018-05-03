Apollo Global Management has reported its first quarterly loss in two years, hit by a rocky debut for US home security firm ADT, which floated on the stock market at $14 a share in January.

The buyout firm founded by billionaire Leon Black sold fewer shares than planned, leaving its funds nursing mark-to-market losses of nearly $1.5bn as the share price fell. ADT closed at $8.70 on Wednesday.

Even if the ADT share price does not recover, Apollo stands to make a profit on the deal. But it would not receive all the performance fees it booked last quarter, a deterioration reflected in Thursday’s reported loss.

Mr Black said: