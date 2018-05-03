Apollo Global Management has reported its first quarterly loss in two years, hit by a rocky debut for US home security firm ADT, which floated on the stock market at $14 a share in January.
The buyout firm founded by billionaire Leon Black sold fewer shares than planned, leaving its funds nursing mark-to-market losses of nearly $1.5bn as the share price fell. ADT closed at $8.70 on Wednesday.
Even if the ADT share price does not recover, Apollo stands to make a profit on the deal. But it would not receive all the performance fees it booked last quarter, a deterioration reflected in Thursday’s reported loss.
Mr Black said:
Despite some volatility in Apollo’s first quarter results, primarily driven by unrealized losses in our private equity business, we believe Apollo is exceptionally well-positioned for continued long-term growth and profitability across our integrated global investment platform.
Over the past twelve months, we generated nearly $30bn of net inflows in the fee-generating assets we manage, led by the recent commencement of the investment period for our latest flagship private equity fund, Apollo Investment Fund IX, the largest dedicated private equity fund ever raised.