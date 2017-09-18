Just as he intended, Boris Johnson’s Brexit manifesto in the Daily Telegraph has brought the undivided attention of all of Westminster, and the media that cover it, on to him. Just days before Prime Minister Theresa May is set to give a long-heralded speech on Brexit in Florence, her foreign secretary has upstaged her. The political game analysis (my colleagues Sebastian Payne and Henry Mance have the details) is all about whether he has also undermined her, and how this will play with the Tory grassroots. The FT editorial column slams him for being “crass”, “facile” and “deeply self-serving”.

The only thing left for Free Lunch to do is provide a little analysis of the substance of the foreign secretary’s Telegraph article: what he actually says about the facts of Brexit, and when he plays fast and loose with the truth.

The piece has been very cleverly crafted to challenge the prime minister without anywhere contradicting her official or implied policy. Johnson insists that Brexit must entail leaving the customs union, the single market and the “penumbra of the European Court of Justice”, all of which were set out by May in January. At the same time, he makes no mention of timing or a transition, and therefore leaves open the possibility of the standstill interim period that the chancellor of the exchequer has mooted. He does mention “settling our accounts”, which accepts that there are accounts to be settled.

In other words, there is nothing here to commit Johnson to a quarrel with what Free Lunch has for some time outlined as the most probable outcome: a standstill in which the UK remains part of all the EU’s structures for a few years (but with no vote or influence), followed by a hard Brexit that raises barriers to trade to a level similar to that embodied by the EU-Canada free trade agreement about to enter into force. What this is, rather, is a shot across the bow of anyone who would change the government’s policy from this destination. Depending on the content of May’s imminent speech, the showdown could come as soon as Friday.

Beyond that, the piece is full of misrepresentations. They concern both distant and recent events. It is not true that Britons were sold only an economic project and no political union in the 1975 referendum; and it is not true that “before the referendum, we all agreed on what leaving the EU logically must entail”, namely the hard Brexit outlined above. On the single market, Johnson did not even agree with himself.

The article paints a very Johnson-esque picture of the EU as a bureaucratic monster (“a gigantic and ever-tightening cat’s cradle of red tape”, to be precise) imposed on the UK against its will. “If we had been asked to design the EU ourselves,” he writes, “we would have nothing like the body that exists today. We tried so often to frustrate it . . . we kept trying to stop this or that . . . we tried to stop the expansion of majority voting”.

This is misleading at best. It has always been in Britain’s gift to stop any move from unanimous to majority voting, since any such shift itself requires unanimity. All of these moves have happened because the UK has decided to support them. Besides, Britain has been able to opt out of all the deeper integration it didn’t like.

Johnson knows this, of course. On the single market, he wrote last year: “When I went to Brussels in 1989, I found well-meaning officials (many of them British) trying to break down barriers to trade with a new procedure — agreed by Margaret Thatcher — called Qualified Majority Voting.” That was more informed than he feigns to be today. Majority voting for the single market was essential to the great push for more open cross-border trade that Thatcher championed — and largely won.

Johnson betrays Thatcher in another way. He revives the deceptive £350m-a-week figure that was painted on the side of the Vote Leave campaign bus: “And yes — once we have settled our accounts, we will take back control of roughly £350 million per week. It would be a fine thing, as many of us have pointed out, if a lot of that money went on the NHS . . . ”

For this, he was immediately slapped down by the UK Statistics Authority, whose chair called him out for “a clear misuse of official statistics”, against which Johnson entered into an unseemly spat over what exactly his words meant. Johnson’s figure wildly exaggerates the narrow budgetary cost the UK could in principle save when it leaves the EU (the BBC’s reality check is as simple a refutation as any).

But the most curious part of his argument is that if the UK really does not have control of £350m a week — the notional gross contribution the UK must make to the EU budget — then he implies that the celebrated Budget rebate that Thatcher pulled off in 1984, and that the UK has enjoyed ever since, was all a sham.

Johnson was also better informed when, in February of last year, he wrote that leaving the single market would divert energy from “the real problems of this country — low skills, low social mobility, low investment etc — that have nothing to do with Europe”. That is quite true: Britain’s economic problems are of its own making, as are the many ways in which it lags behind other big EU countries. And yet in his latest piece, he tries to present Brexit as the opportunity to fix all of these things. But these are policy areas in which there was never a need to “take back control” because none had been given away. To defend Brexit on these grounds is simply illogical.

The key to any method in this madness is probably this sentence from Johnson’s latest article: “We have been able to blame bureaucracy and to blame Brussels, and my point is that after Brexit we will no longer be able to blame anyone but ourselves.” He knows whereof he speaks: Johnson is one of the country’s greatest purveyors of Brussels-blaming. He may be signalling that the political class he represents is incapable of fixing the country’s problems until it runs out of scapegoats. Or he could just be spearheading a collective sort of pre-emptive therapy against cognitive dissonance. Talking up opportunities that were always there for the taking as somehow newly enabled may just keep at bay the nagging suspicion of having made a very big mistake.

Other readables

Historical persistence in extremist voting: German municipalities with greater support for the Nazi party in the 1920s and 1930s had higher vote shares for the Alternative for Germany party in 2016-17.

Branko Milanovic reflects on how today’s standard narrative of the cold war and life in the socialist bloc is a history told by the victors, which does not chime with his own memories of Yugoslavia.

Numbers news