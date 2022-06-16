The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark policy rate by 0.75 percentage points for the first time since November 1994, and the European Central Bank says it will speed up work on a new policy tool to counter surging borrowing costs. Plus, billionaire investor Ray Dalio talks about the connections he's found between the rise and fall of markets and the rise and fall of nations.

Fed raises rates by the most in decades to tame scorching inflation

ECB to design new bond-buying plan to tackle market turmoil

The Rachman Review with Ray Dalio

