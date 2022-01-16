Economics class: The fight over measuring UK inflation
Specification:
Inflation
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
The fight over measuring UK inflation
Distinguish between:
i) RPI;
ii) CPI; and
iii) CPIH
CPI is lower than RPI almost entirely due to the formula effect. Use an example to illustrate how the arithmetic mean compares with the geometric mean
‘The battle for RPI continues.’ Discuss whether the writing is on the wall for RPI
Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College
