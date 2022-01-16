This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

The fight over measuring UK inflation

Distinguish between: i) RPI; ii) CPI; and iii) CPIH

CPI is lower than RPI almost entirely due to the formula effect. Use an example to illustrate how the arithmetic mean compares with the geometric mean

‘The battle for RPI continues.’ Discuss whether the writing is on the wall for RPI

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College