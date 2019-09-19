“It was very important to me to make friends or otherwise enemies. I didn’t want anything neutral at all. I never minded if my friends liked me or not. And I showed off.”

This is Lucian Freud recalling his life at 17, dandying round Soho, already an habitué of London’s Café Royal and a smart-bohemian set, and Coffee An’, whose clientele were “old women tramps, all-night drivers, some ponces”. That statement “I didn’t want anything neutral” seems to sum up the artist portrayed in William Feaver’s enormous book, the first of two parts of a biography that has been the author’s project, not to say obsession, for decades.

The quotes, which run through nearly every paragraph, are Freud’s own, gleaned by the author over the course of years from their almost daily conversations. It is rare that a subject’s voice rings so clearly through his own biography, and its salty, bragging, screw-you tone, its barbed humour and sudden darts into seriousness, fleet as a fish, are among the main pleasures of this book.

Even the chapter titles are from Freud’s own mouth, and tell their own self-puffing story: “Born naughty”, “Slightly notorious”, “Living in a dump and going out to somewhere palatial”, “Mad in heat and running round, pissing all the time”, “People being monogamous seems to me an extraordinary and imaginative situation”, “The absolute cheek of making art”.

Scanning those, it’s as if we’ve already read the life — as constructed by its subject rather than the biographer. The more factual story begins in Berlin in 1922, where Freud was born, the middle of three sons of Ernst, the younger son of the great Sigmund. It was a childhood of grande luxe — servants, carriages, ease, money — plus the adoration of his mother Lucie. How much of a trauma the pampered 11-year-old suffered when the family fled to England is unclear, but they were refugees in style. Lucian’s baptism into English life was at the hands of liberal-elite boarding schools, where he behaved elaborately badly and developed a passion for horses. As a teenager, he found his social feet in arty circles, and the famous names begin to scatter across Feaver’s pages like pepper-shot. Open a page at random and count them: Stephen Spender (Freud called him Schuster, his family’s Jewish name), Laurence Olivier, Cyril Connolly, Clarissa Churchill, Lord Berners, Virginia Woolf. The book’s method soon becomes clear: a giant up-piling of quotes and anecdotes, random or fabulous, slightly indiscriminate but hugely entertaining, biographer and subject in a sort of collusion to create the legend.

Apart from the smart arty friends and glamorous low-lifes, Freud discovered women by the end of his teens. And soon the procession begins. In Mayfair, the Shepherd Market tarts knew him by name; one high-society liaison is described as “about as weighty as a couple of picture postcards”.

Yet there is the sense, well conveyed by Feaver, of how viscerally Freud’s more significant women were bound into the growth of his practice as an artist. Lorna Wishart — older, married, a sophisticated muse — perfectly played into his ideal of a transgressive life: she brought him a dead heron as a gift; he painted it. In the late 1940s his portraits of his future first wife, Kitty Garman, proved some of his most important work of the time. As the art gets going in earnest — and Feaver is good on the chilly, ruthless seriousness that Freud brought to his work — the writer’s deep background as a critic shines through, although his incisive understanding of the paintings is sometimes riffed rather fruitily and indulgently.

With Kitty, Freud had the first two of his many children — there are some 15, at the last count. By 1952 he was off with the heiress Caroline Blackwood, his second wife. In 1961 alone, he had three children by different mothers. The four children of Katherine McAdam born between 1958 and 1964 were “barely aware of having a father”. When Lucie Freud, the doting mother whom Freud had already repudiated (for being so doting), discovered the McAdam family and moved to help them, Freud considered her actions unforgivable.

The artist’s infamous private life has been more poignantly revealed in other books, such as the recent memoir by Celia Paul (who was 18 to Freud’s 55 when their affair began: a few years later he dumped her after the birth of their son). In this book, though never shirking the facts that would have made Freud a monster of the #MeToo era, Feaver remains resolutely unjudgmental; although he quotes fellow painter Frank Auerbach on Freud’s spoilt-boy indifference to others.

Meanwhile, the parade of famous names goes on. The Duchess of Devonshire. Gore Vidal. The Kray twins. Cecil Beaton. Anne Fleming. Rich friends who financed his survival; artists against whom he pitted himself; glittery personalities who bolstered his self-image.

Feaver presents all this in a rich jumble, with a minimum of analysis. Yet analysis is the elephant in the room here. Feaver shrugs off the powerful ghost of Sigmund Freud, despite his meaningful presence in his grandson’s life after he arrived in England, to huge public fanfare, in 1938.

“In reality however Lucian inherited only his grandfather’s fur-collared coat and a part share . . . in the copyrights on his published works” is about the most Feaver has to say about Sigmund’s shadow. But this is surely a fudge: we don’t have to be a bearded doctor from Vienna to discern the more weighty, unseen inheritance: from the grand old man Sigmund, high priest of consequences, for whom every one of life’s emotions and experiences had immense significance, to the bratty, analysis-resistant grandson, hell-bent on living a life that never acknowledged the consequences of anything.

The chief point of writing the life of an artist is to trace the threads of experience and influence that formed the mature works we know. In this baggy, indulgent, often highly enjoyable book, those threads can get snagged on detail, tangled in digressive anecdote. It could, should, have been cut by at least a third. But where would be the fun in that?

Jan Dalley is the FT’s arts editor

The Lives of Lucian Freud: Youth, by William Feaver, Bloomsbury RRP£35, 672 pages

