Duck Dynasty producers return fire on fraud claims

The founders of one of ITV’s leading reality TV companies are suing an affiliate of the broadcaster, alleging extortion and intimidation after it accused them of fraud.

Deirdre and Scott Gurney, producers of Duck Dynasty, the reality television show about a Louisiana family that sells duck-hunting gear, are firing back after they were dismissed by their company’s board last month.

UK-based ITV bought a 61.5 per cent stake in Gurney Productions, a production studio, for $40m in 2012 — one of the early moves in a plan by chief executive Adam Crozier to transform the broadcaster into a major player in the global content business.

ITV last month alleged that the Gurneys had breached their contract by forming another company, Snake River Productions, and tried to defraud ITV by securing a higher payout for themselves, resulting in their firing on December 8.

The Gurneys deny the allegations and are now seeking $100m in damages from ITV Gurney Holding Inc, a subsidiary affiliated with ITV’s international arm, which they allege has tried to extort them into selling their remaining minority stake in Gurney Productions.

Scott and Deirdre Gurney alleged in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday that ITV Gurney Holding “concocted a scheme by which they would squeeze out the Gurneys, tarnish their reputation in the industry, and acquire the Gurneys’ interest in Gurney Productions for a massively discounted price”.



Parent company ITV declined to comment. In December, it said that the board of Gurney Productions “had been left with no alternative but to terminate [Scott and Deirdre Gurney’s] employment and file a lawsuit . . . on the grounds of self-dealing, fraudulent concealment and breach of contract”.

Duck Dynasty, which first aired on the Disney-owned A&E network in 2012, has captured powerhouse ratings, with its season four premiere in 2013 drawing 11.8m viewers, a record for a cable TV reality show.

However, viewership has fallen off in recent years and the show will end after this current season. Willie Robertson, one of Duck Dynasty’s main stars, was an early and outspoken supporter of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

ITV has looked to build an international TV production house through acquisitions in the US and other countries, buying the companies behind shows such as Cake Boss, as Mr Crozier set out to make what had been a stagnating business less vulnerable to the swings of the advertising market.

In 2015, ITV Studios made its largest investment in television programming to date with the €500m acquisition of Dutch TV mogul John de Mol’s Talpa Media, which is behind such popular programmes as The Voice.