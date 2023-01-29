As January comes to an end, why not test your knowledge of recent notable events with a quiz?

The FT has launched the News Puzzle, the first in a monthly series of cryptic crosswords which takes the topical events of the past month as its theme.

A band of crossword compilers will take it in turns to fill a grid with the people, places and events that FT readers have read about in our recent news coverage.

First up is Julius, the moniker of Rob Jacques, a regular FT setter who resides in Freiburg in Germany’s Black Forest.

“I generally enjoy setting themed puzzles, especially when I feel under some time pressure,” he said. “I didn’t find the grid too difficult to fill once the news about a certain world leader stepping down came out and I decided to use that person’s name.”

“I wanted to avoid making the puzzle UK-politics top-heavy but with the Sunak seatbelt SNAFU and the Zahawi tax story it was too tempting.”

Cryptic crosswords are a legitimate vehicle for lampoons, Jacques adds, so some of the clues relate to individuals who “seemed fair game”, although he refrained from making them too “waspish”.

There are references to royal intrigue, sports heroes, a dig at the police and a certain global gathering of movers and shakers. Some of the clues and solutions are also seasonal, relating to the traditions of the month.

“I should have liked to have included Vivienne Westwood, but couldn’t find room,” Jacques said.

The News Puzzle will appear on the FT crossword app on the last Sunday of each month.