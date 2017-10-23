Francis Bacon triptych on show for first time in 50 years

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

A painting by Francis Bacon of his lover and muse George Dyer will be shown in public for the first time in 50 years this week, ahead of its debut auction sale.

Painted in 1966, “Three Studies of George Dyer” is one of five triptychs Bacon created of his troubled lover. Two of the works are held by museums.

Carrying an estimate of between $35m and $45m, the painting will be unveiled at Sotheby’s London showrooms on Wednesday, before appearing as the top lot in the auction house’s contemporary art sale in New York next month. The painting has appeared in public just once, at a Marlborough Gallery show in 1967.

Bacon met Dyer met in 1963, before embarking on a passionate but tempestuous relationship. An alcoholic and convicted petty crook, Dyer was attracted to Bacon’s self-confidence and intellect, while Bacon was drawn by the younger man’s aura of criminal risk.

Tragedy followed in 1971, when Dyer was found dead in the couple’s Paris hotel room, having overdosed on sleeping pills just two days before the opening of Bacon’s first mid-career retrospective at the Grand Palais.

Traumatised by grief, Bacon repeatedly returned to Dyer’s image, producing a series of “Black Triptych” portraits in the early 1970s.

Alex Branczik, Sotheby’s European head of contemporary art said: “This is Bacon at his most spontaneous and intense ... His stated aim was always to bring his observers closer to the nervous system of his sitters.”

Bacon’s reputation in the international art market has soared in recent years, and his work has achieved record prices at auction. A triptych depicting Dyer was sold by Christie’s in May for $51.8m. Another Bacon triptych of the artist’s friend and rival Lucian Freud smashed auction records in 2013 when it sold for $142m in New York.

But Bacon’s works are not always guaranteed to sell at auction. A 1971 study including both an image of George Dyer and a pope — another recurring Bacon theme — which was estimated at around £60m, failed to find a buyer at Christie’s earlier this month.

The latest work is being sold by an anonymous private collector, who bought it in a private sale from its original buyer, a European collector, in the 1960s.