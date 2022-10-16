This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Market structures, regulation, privatisation, nationalisation

Yorkshire Water to pay down almost £1bn in debt to settle regulatory case

Explain what is meant by a ‘regional monopoly’

Outline the role of Ofwat

Explain what is meant by regulatory capture

Margaret Thatcher privatised water in England and Wales in 1989. Evaluate whether water should be in public ownership

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College