Economics class: Yorkshire Water to pay down almost £1bn in debt to settle regulatory case
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
Market structures, regulation, privatisation, nationalisation
Click to read the article and then answer the questions:
Explain what is meant by a ‘regional monopoly’
Outline the role of Ofwat
Explain what is meant by regulatory capture
Margaret Thatcher privatised water in England and Wales in 1989. Evaluate whether water should be in public ownership
Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College