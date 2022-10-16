© Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images
Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Market structures, regulation, privatisation, nationalisation

Click to read the article and then answer the questions:

Yorkshire Water to pay down almost £1bn in debt to settle regulatory case

  • Explain what is meant by a ‘regional monopoly’

  • Outline the role of Ofwat

  • Explain what is meant by regulatory capture

  • Margaret Thatcher privatised water in England and Wales in 1989. Evaluate whether water should be in public ownership

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this article