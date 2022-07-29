All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which type of number was patented by James Goodfellow in 1966? Who’s the main villain in the Inspector Gadget franchise? What’s the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories? Which four-letter word can mean a rope, a course of action and horse-riding equipment? Which company merged with EMI in 1979 and demerged in 1996? Which influential science-fiction film of 1982 is set in 2019? Which Joe Orton play shares its name with a generic term for early erotic films? Which structure — at the time the biggest in America west of the Mississippi — was built for the Seattle World’s Fair in 1962? What name, derived from a 14th-century philosopher, is given to the principle that the simplest explanations are the likeliest to be true? Baseball player Joe DiMaggio was nicked “the Yankee . . . ” what?

