Investors flock back to a complex debt-derivatives product blamed for amplifying losses in the financial crisis, thousands of US screenwriters take on their private equity-backed agents, and the billionaire founder of drugmaker Insys is among those found guilty of bribing doctors to prescribe an addictive painkiller. Plus, the FT’s banking editor David Crow explains what is next for Barclays after activist investor Edward Bramson suffered a heavy defeat in his bid for a seat on the investment bank’s board.