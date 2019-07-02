Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam condemns protesters who stormed and occupied the Legislative Council, the US economic expansion becomes the longest in recent history and Iran’s oil minister warns that the future of Opec is in jeopardy from the growing influence of Russia and Saudi Arabia. Plus, some questions about office provider WeWork as it prepares to hit the public markets this year. The FT’s US business editor, Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson, spoke with founder Adam Neumann about the group’s $47bn valuation and his plans for the company’s future.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.