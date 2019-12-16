Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

A deal to implement the new USMCA trade agreement was under threat after Mexico said it did not agree to certain provisions, Apple will face a shareholder vote next year calling for the iPhone maker to publicly commit to respecting freedom of expression as a human right and Boris Johnson plans to pour billions of pounds into the midlands and north of England after his election win. Plus, the FT’s Leslie Hook explains why UN climate delegates in Madrid could not reach a deal on the last article of the Paris climate accord.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.