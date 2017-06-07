News podcast

Where does Russia stand on climate change?

News and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News is produced by Fiona Symon.

A long-standing reliance on oil and gas has prevented Russia from developing a renewable energy industry, but this may be beginning to change, the FT's Henry Foy tells Pilita Clark

