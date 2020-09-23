Facebook, YouTube and Twitter have reached a deal with big advertisers on harmful content

Facebook, YouTube and Twitter have reached a deal with big advertisers on harmful content, the Covid-19 pandemic will destroy at least 100m jobs worldwide this year and the Bank of England rules out negative interest rates in the near future. Plus, the FT’s Brussels bureau chief, Sam Fleming, explains how the European Union is preparing its financial centers once the UK leaves the bloc.





