France looks to defuse tensions with Italy over shipyard

Bruno Le Maire, the French finance minister, flew to Rome on Tuesday in a last-ditch attempt to secure a deal that would preserve an investment in STX, a shipyard at Saint-Nazaire on the Atlantic coast, by Italy’s Fincantieri, rather than proceed with a contentious nationalisation.

Mr Le Maire was due to meet Pier Carlo Padoan, Italy’s finance minister, and Carlo Calenda, Italy’s economic development minister, to try to defuse tensions over STX, which has emerged as an unexpected strain in relations between Rome and Paris in the early months of Emmanuel Macron’s presidency.

Fincantieri, which is controlled by the Italian government, had agreed to purchase a controlling stake in STX from its South Korean owners in April, in a deal that was blessed by the previous French president François Hollande. But Mr Macron decided to review the transaction, and in a dramatic reversal, signalled last week that he was prepared to scrap the agreement and temporarily nationalise the shipyard unless Italian officials agreed to joint control.

Mr Macron’s move triggered anger in Italy, and raised questions about the new French president’s commitment to foreign investment in the eurozone’s second- largest economy. Italian officials insisted that Fincantieri would need to have majority ownership in order to control its operations and turn it into a European industrial champion, rejecting Mr Macron’s call for an equal split.

In an interview with Corriere della Sera, a leading Italian newspaper, ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, Mr Le Maire, used conciliatory language, arguing that France was prepared to let Fincantieri run the shipyard if it agreed to 50 per cent ownership. Mr Le Maire also said that Fincantieri would be allowed to name the chairman of STX, who would have a tiebreaking vote on the board.

“In the face of the difficulties of the last few days, France and Italy can take the high road, building a big European industrial company in the naval space, with a civil and a military component,” Mr Le Maire said. “The Italian reaction is negative for now, but we will keep working and explaining our concerns. I have good hopes that we can find an agreement in the coming weeks.”

An aerial view of the STX France yards at Saint-Nazaire © AFP

Mr Le Maire’s overture, however, was met with scepticism in Italy. One Italian official close to the talks said they had only heard about the new French plan from the media. “We don’t know what’s on the table. Let’s see what happens,” the official said. “We still don’t understand why they were OK with the Koreans, but not us,” the official added.

French officials have insisted that there is no ill-will against Italy, but that the previous deal was not strong enough in terms of protecting employment levels and preventing technology transfers to China. “We simply want greater guarantees on these two fronts,” Mr Le Maire said.

But Italian officials have rejected the notion that their bid was weak in those areas. The suspicion in Rome is that Paris is looking for excuses to engineer a nationalisation for domestic political purposes. According to a poll by Ifop released on Sunday, 70 per cent of the French are backing Mr Macron’s decision on STX.