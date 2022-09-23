Kwasi Kwarteng delivered is first Budget in all but name this week, with the biggest overhaul in taxes in half a century. We unpack all the major tax cuts and examine whether the Truss government's huge bet on growth will pay off, and what happens if it doesn't.

Plus, we look at the ABCD plan to see the health service through the winter and whether the UK is losing its focus on science.

Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Chris Giles, Sarah Neville and Clive Cookson. Produced by Howie Shannon.

Audio: House of Commons / BBC

