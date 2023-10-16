Simply sign up to the Asia-Pacific companies myFT Digest -- delivered directly to your inbox.

If any region exemplifies the blend of crisis, inertia and possibility that climate change creates, it is Asia.

The floods and heatwaves that struck it this year — with China reporting a record temperature of 52C in July — were, according to scientists, all driven by climate change, which is caused in large part by the CO₂ emitted by fossil fuels.

Asia is by far the world’s biggest CO₂ emitter, with much of it coming from the still-growing use of coal — widely seen as the dirtiest fuel — in power generation. But, at the same time, governments are accelerating efforts to tackle climate change, in the form of new or stricter emissions trading schemes, and substantial support for renewable energy technology.

So, how are the region’s businesses responding to these trends? To help answer this question, the Financial Times and Statista, the German data provider, are compiling their third annual list of Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders.

The aim is to identify those companies whose greenhouse gas emissions intensity — that is, emissions relative to revenue — fell the most between 2017 and 2022. The list will be published in a print supplement of the Financial Times in mid-2024 and online at ft.com. A sister list covering European companies can be found here.

All Asia-Pacific companies with a minimum revenue of $50mn in 2022 are eligible for consideration (see below for the full list of eligible countries).

In order to participate, we invite you to fill out a short questionnaire about your company’s GHG emissions for all available years between 2017 and 2022, and its revenue over the same period (or, for banks, the net interest income). We also ask you to send us a data verification form, which needs to be downloaded and signed.

As in previous years, eligibility for the list will be determined chiefly by the compound annual reduction rate (CARR) in the intensity of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, which arise respectively from a company’s own operations and from the energy it purchases.

However, while Scope 1 and 2 emissions are relatively easy to measure, they are typically dwarfed by so-called Scope 3 emissions, which occur elsewhere in the value chain and are far harder to quantify. Businesses’ transparency on Scope 3 will therefore also contribute to their final score in the list, along with their performance as assessed by climate standard-setters CDP and SBTi, and their progress on absolute emissions.

Potential candidates will be contacted by Statista or can put their name forward at the Statista website, which also has more information about the methodology, conditions of participation and useful contacts.

Why should my company participate?

▩ NEW BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES

Inclusion in the Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders list will be a visible and public acknowledgment of your company’s environmental performance that extends far beyond your specific industry and country. It will also generate attention for your business on the part of potential partners, customers, employees and investors around the world.

▩ EFFECTIVE MEDIA COVERAGE

The full list will be published in a special report (a supplement within a weekday edition of the FT newspaper), and online at ft.com. The report will also include articles by FT journalists on interesting companies, sectors and trends within the sustainability field.

▩ REPUTATION

All companies that make it on to the list may use the award logo for marketing purposes¹.

▩ ACCESS TO MORE THAN 1M FACTS

All participants that provide us with data on their GHG emissions and revenue will receive a free two-week Statista corporate subscription trial — irrespective of whether or not they are among the companies listed in the ranking.

¹ The use of the label and the word-and-image logo “Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders 2024” for marketing purposes is subject to a one-off payment of a licence fee. Inclusion in the ranking, however, is completely free of charge.

Who is eligible?

To be considered for inclusion in the list your company must meet the following criteria:

Revenue of at least $50mn generated in 2022¹

Headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region²

Reporting emissions data independently

If a CDP rating has been assigned, the score must be at least B-³

¹ Currency value equivalent as of 31/12/2022. ² Eligible to participate are all companies from the following places: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam. ³ For companies with emissions of over 2mn tonnes CO₂-equivalent, a CDP rating of at least A- is mandatory.

How do I register?

STEP ONE: ONLINE REGISTRATION

Please register with Statista online here by December 22 2023. Alternatively, you can download the form and send it to climate-apac@statista.com upon completion.

STEP TWO: DATA VERIFICATION

Your emissions and revenue data need to be verified. The necessary form must be downloaded, signed in person by a managing director or a member of your executive committee (chief executive or chief sustainability officer), and then sent to Statista by email, fax or mail. All necessary address details can be found on the form.

Contact details

Should you have any additional questions or would otherwise like to contact us, please email climate-apac@statista.com