All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Franklin D Roosevelt was born and is buried in which town?

According to an email sent by government adviser Jo Moore just after the 9/11 attacks, it was a very good day to . . . what?

What was George Orwell’s second full-length work of non-fiction?

Margot Fonteyn © Getty Images Who is described on the English Heritage website as “Britain’s greatest choreographer of ballet” — and was especially known for his work with Margot Fonteyn?

Who became the manager of the Rolling Stones, aged 19, in 1963?

Who has presented Feedback on Radio 4 since 1999?

Which comedy double act performed the 1991 Comic Relief single “The Stonk”?

In 1947, which Oscar-winning actress became Lady Olivier?

Which long-running ITV quiz show was presented by Nicholas Parsons?