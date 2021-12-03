FT Weekend Quiz: Franklin D Roosevelt, the Rolling Stones’ manager and Lady Olivier
All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.
Franklin D Roosevelt was born and is buried in which town?
According to an email sent by government adviser Jo Moore just after the 9/11 attacks, it was a very good day to . . . what?
What was George Orwell’s second full-length work of non-fiction?
Who is described on the English Heritage website as “Britain’s greatest choreographer of ballet” — and was especially known for his work with Margot Fonteyn?
Who became the manager of the Rolling Stones, aged 19, in 1963?
Who has presented Feedback on Radio 4 since 1999?
Which comedy double act performed the 1991 Comic Relief single “The Stonk”?
In 1947, which Oscar-winning actress became Lady Olivier?
Which long-running ITV quiz show was presented by Nicholas Parsons?
What’s the biggest city in New Hampshire?
