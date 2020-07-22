The UK has abandoned hopes of reaching a US-UK trade deal ahead of the US presidential election

The British government has abandoned hopes of reaching a US-UK trade deal ahead of this autumn’s American presidential election, and Donald Trump told reporters the pandemic in the US will “get worse before it gets better”. Plus, the FT’s Latin America editor, Michael Stott, will explain why the region might be headed for another debt crisis.

