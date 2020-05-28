Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Boeing said it will resume production of the troubled 737 Max, just hours after announcing plans to dismiss more than 12,000 US workers. Meanwhile, Brussels has unveiled a plan to borrow €750bn to bankroll recovery efforts after the coronavirus crisis. Now it faces a critical few weeks for corralling member states to back the plan. Plus, the US will no longer consider Hong Kong autonomous from China. The FT’s US managing editor, Peter Spiegel, explains what this could mean for the global financial hub.





