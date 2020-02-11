Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Matthew Vincent and guests discuss revelations about the UK's opening gambit in seeking a deal on 'equivalence' with the EU, Tidjane Thiam's ouster from Credit Suisse, HSBC's delay in choosing a permanent chief executive, and challenger bank Starling's fund raising. With special guest Ann Boden, chief executive of Starling Bank.





Contributors: Matthew Vincent, regulation correspondent, David Crow, banking editor, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, and Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

