Matthew Vincent and guests discuss revelations about the UK's opening gambit in seeking a deal on 'equivalence' with the EU, Tidjane Thiam's ouster from Credit Suisse, HSBC's delay in choosing a permanent chief executive, and challenger bank Starling's fund raising. With special guest Ann Boden, chief executive of Starling Bank.
Contributors: Matthew Vincent, regulation correspondent, David Crow, banking editor, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, and Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon
