UK home improvements group Kingfisher revealed that weakness in France, one of its two main markets, and B&Q outlets in the UK hurt its earnings in the first half.

In its earnings report on Wednesday the conglomerate said the “outlook by geography remains mixed” and there is “continued uncertainty around UK consumer demand”. Thierry Garnier is set to take the helm next week from outgoing chief executive Véronique Laury.

Retail profit in France dropped 12.2 per cent in the six months to July 31 as like-for-like sales, which continue to be “volatile”, dropped 4.4 per cent to £2.2bn. Weakness at its unit Castorama persisted as it was hit by logistics and stock inefficiencies, the group said on Wednesday.

The do-it-yourself retailer faces fierce competition in France from privately owned Adeo, which owns brands such as Leroy Merlin. It has hit Brico Dépôt, which provided the drag in the first three months of its fiscal year, and Castorama chains.

Overall, statutory pre-tax profit for the six-month period dropped 12.5 per cent to £245m at the London-based group. Sales in the UK and Ireland were little changed at £2.7bn.

At home, total sales at B&Q fell 3.3 per cent. A glimmer of hope for the DIY group came from Screwfix, its trade-focused business, which posted a 9.9 per cent increase in total sales to £882m with an 18 per cent growth in digital sales. The group aims to increase its 643 outlets to 800 in the UK and plans to expand beyond, starting in Ireland this year.

Across the business however it plans to close 15 stores, including 11 in France, over the next 18 months.

Shares in the group shed nearly 3 per cent in early London trading, pulling back some of that decline to trade recently 1.4 per cent lower.

FTSE 100-listed Kingfisher, which embarked on a transformation plan more than three years ago, has struggled as many consumers have moved away from doing their own decoration and renovation at home, which more often than not demanded a visit to an out-of-town store, and have instead chosen to hire tradespeople to do the work for them. Workers in the trade do not tend to shop at DIY stores.

The reorganisation over the past three years has helped boost digital sales as it unified many of its product ranges. Kingfisher’s digital sales rose 18 per cent and account for 7 per cent of total group sales, up 1 percentage point from a year earlier.

“The total cost of the transformation plan is £537m, and over the five-year period is expected to be less than the £800m originally anticipated,” the group said.

“Our transformation activity continued in the first half of this year, including new range launches across the group and the rollout of further capabilities within our unified IT platform, said outgoing chief executive Ms Laury. “These activities resulted in some ongoing disruption that impacted sales at B&Q and Castorama France.”

Mr Garnier joins as chief executive on September 25.