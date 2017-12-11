Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Russia has agreed to the resumption of direct flights to Egypt more than two years after they were suspended in response to the downing of a Russian airliner over Sinai that killed all 224 people on board.

President Vladimir Putin said in Cairo after talks with Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi that they had agreed “in general” that flights could resume.

The two countries also signed an agreement for Russian state-owned Rosatom to build a $21bn nuclear power plant in the north African country.

The nuclear deal is another sign of the strengthening relationship between Russia and Egypt since Mr Sisi came to power in 2014. A former general who overthrew his elected Islamist predecessor in 2013, Mr Sisi sought closer relations with Moscow in reaction to strained ties with the administration of former US president Barack Obama. The Egyptian leader has developed a better relationship with Donald Trump, Mr Obama’s successor.

Under Mr Putin, Russia has deepened its influence in the Middle East most notably through the intervention on the side of the Syrian government against opponents of President Bashar al-Assad.

En route to Cairo, Mr Putin stopped at the Russian air base at Hemeimeem in Syria where he declared victory against “terrorists” in Syria and hailed his troops’ “excellent performance”.

The resumption of flights to and from Russia will be welcome news for Egypt’s ailing tourism industry, which was severely damaged by the bombing of the Metrojet airliner. The plane exploded not long after taking off from a Sinai resort in an attack blamed on Isis militants.

Maxim Sokolov, Russian transport minister, said flights between Moscow and Cairo could restart by early February on both EgyptAir and Aeroflot, the Russian carrier.

The agreement to push ahead with the El Dabaa nuclear plant was a “record-breaking deal in the history of the nuclear industry”, said Alexei Likhachev, Rosatom director-general.

With four reactor units and capacity of five gigawatts, the $21bn facility is planned to be completed by 2029.

Rosatom, which is building nuclear plants in countries including Finland, Turkey, Iran and China, said dozens of Egyptian companies could be involved in the construction, picking up more than 20 per cent of the work.

“We offered our partners in Egypt a unique comprehensive agreement that spans the power plant’s entire life cycle,” Mr Likhachev said.

“The development of Egypt’s nuclear power industry is also important to Russia’s economy as dozens of Rosatom enterprises will be awarded significant contracts and will have an opportunity to showcase to the global community the advantage of Russian nuclear technologies,” added Mr Likhachev, who flew to Cairo with Mr Putin to sign the deal.

Rosatom said the reactors being built in Egypt will be the Generation 3+ design that have been developed to meet all safety requirements introduced after the Fukushima disaster in Japan. Such reactors built by Rosatom are already in operation in Russia.

Moscow and Cairo in 2015 agreed to the nuclear plant initiative, including a loan from Russia.

Mr Likhachev said the Russian loan was expected to provide 85 per cent of the funding, while Egypt will provide the remainder. The company, which is talks to build more nuclear power plants in the world than any of its western rivals, has agreed to service the plant’s reactors for 60 years.