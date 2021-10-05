FT Series The electric vehicle revolution Why the market for battery-powered cars has suddenly picked up pace Electric vehicles: the revolution is finally here After years of talk from carmakers, the industry is rapidly being transformed as companies stake their future on EVsHow green is your electric vehicle?Why your EV’s environmental impact is not as minimal as you might have hoped — from the materials in the battery to the electricity that powers itnew Miners race for nickel as electric car revolution loomsWestern groups compete for assets to secure supplies of key battery metalElectric vehicles: recycled batteries and the search for a circular economy The explosion in demand for EVs has spurred a quest for alternative sources of key metals such as cobalt and nickel