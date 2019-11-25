Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Around the world a pensions crisis is looming. Retirees are having their pensions cuts while governments and fund managers look for new strategies. Josephine Cumbo, pensions correspondent and Robin Wigglesworth, global finance correspondent tell Claer Barrett why pension funds are investing in riskier assets and what this means for the future of retirement.





Contributors: Claer Barrett, personal finance editor, Josephine Cumbo, pensions correspondent and Robin Wigglesworth, global finance correspondent. Producer: Persis Love

