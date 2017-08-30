Briton extradited from Germany to face bank hacking charges

The alleged perpetrator of a cyber attack that hit two of Britain’s largest banks earlier this year has been extradited from Germany to face charges.

The National Crime Agency said on Wednesday that Daniel Kaye, 29, of Surrey, is accused of using an infected network of computers, called the “Mirai#14 botnet” to attack and blackmail Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays.

The attack brought down digital services at Lloyds intermittently for more than two days in January, leaving many customers temporarily unable to use services such as checking their balance or sending payments. The NCA said Barclays fended off an apparent cyber assault in the same month.

Cyber crime is on the rise, with attackers developing increasingly sophisticated hacking methods to break through banks’ defences. It is one of the biggest risks to global banking, threatening to defraud customers and cripple lenders.

Lloyds suffered from a denial of service attack, a type of assault that floods a company’s website in order to hamper its services.

Although banks are frequently targeted by denial of service attacks about once a month — sometimes all at once by the same perpetrator — the Lloyds incident was particularly heavy, a banker close to the situation said at the time.

Mr Kaye is also facing a charge that he endangered human welfare with an alleged cyber attack against Lonestar MTN, Liberia’s biggest internet provider.

The charges come after an investigation by the NCA with support from the German BKA, the country’s federal criminal police office.

Mr Kaye was returned to the UK by NCA officers on Wednesday under a European Arrest Warrant and remains in custody. He will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Luke Wyllie, senior operations manager at the NCA, said: “The investigation leading to these charges was complex and crossed borders. Our cyber crime officers have analysed reams of data on the way.

“Cyber crime is not victimless and we are determined to bring suspects before the courts.”

Lloyds Banking Group said: “In January we were the target of a substantial distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack. This was successfully defended but resulted in intermittent and temporary service issues for some customers. There was no attempt to access the bank’s systems and no customer details or accounts were compromised.”

The attack came only months after a high-profile cyber attack on Tesco Bank, which forced the lender to repay £2.5m to 9,000 customers who had their money stolen.

Other banks have been hit by service outages in the past two years after their systems were breached by cyber attacks.

HSBC’s personal banking website and mobile app temporarily shut down after a denial of service attack early last year, locking out thousands of customers. Royal Bank of Scotland suffered a cyber attack on its online services in July 2015.