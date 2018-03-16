Share on Whatsapp (opens new window)

© Arun Sankar/AFP

High spirits Indian army cadets celebrate their graduation at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai

© Omar Sanadiki/Reuters

War child A young Syrian sleeps during the exodus of civilians from besieged eastern Ghouta

© Christophe Ena/AP

Still life Activists lie down at the Louvre to highlight migration driven by climate change

© Niranjan Shreshta/AP

Debris zone Wreckage of the Bangladeshi turboprop that came down in Kathmandu on Monday, killing 49 of the 71 people aboard

© Oliver Morin/AFP/Getty

Ice breaker A surfer braves freezing conditions to ride a wave in the Lofoten islands of Arctic northern Norway

© Darko Vojinovic/AP

Flag day Hungarian soldiers mark the 170th anniversary of the 1848 revolution and war of independence against the Habsburgs

© Sean Gallup/Getty

Done deal Angela Merkel of the Christian Democrats and Andrea Nahles of the Social Democrats chat after signing the German coalition contract

© Ludovic Martin/AFP/Getty

Two’s company Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and his wife Brigitte at the Taj Mahal in the Indian city of Agra

© Tony O'Brien/Action Images/Reuters

Two up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates his goal in Arsenal’s 3-0 Premier League win over Watford at the Emirates Stadium in London

© Tomohiri Ohsumi/Bloomberg

High finance Shinzo Abe, Japan’s prime minister, left, and Taro Aso, finance minister, pore over papers during a budget committee session

© Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty

Not going Ultra-orthodox Jews block a road during a protest against army conscription in the Israeli town of Bnei Brak