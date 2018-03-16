Listen to this article
Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback.
What do you think?
High spirits Indian army cadets celebrate their graduation at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai
War child A young Syrian sleeps during the exodus of civilians from besieged eastern Ghouta
Still life Activists lie down at the Louvre to highlight migration driven by climate change
Debris zone Wreckage of the Bangladeshi turboprop that came down in Kathmandu on Monday, killing 49 of the 71 people aboard
Ice breaker A surfer braves freezing conditions to ride a wave in the Lofoten islands of Arctic northern Norway
Flag day Hungarian soldiers mark the 170th anniversary of the 1848 revolution and war of independence against the Habsburgs
Done deal Angela Merkel of the Christian Democrats and Andrea Nahles of the Social Democrats chat after signing the German coalition contract
Two’s company Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and his wife Brigitte at the Taj Mahal in the Indian city of Agra
Two up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates his goal in Arsenal’s 3-0 Premier League win over Watford at the Emirates Stadium in London
High finance Shinzo Abe, Japan’s prime minister, left, and Taro Aso, finance minister, pore over papers during a budget committee session
Not going Ultra-orthodox Jews block a road during a protest against army conscription in the Israeli town of Bnei Brak