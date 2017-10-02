In pictures: Las Vegas shooting

A person is carried away from the scene of the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas
Concertgoers tend to the wounded outside the festival ground
People take cover after shots are fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel
People tend to the wounded outside the festival ground. More than 500 were injured
Armed police at the scene. Hotels and casinos in the vicinity were put on lockdown after the incident
A police officer takes cover behind a police vehicle. Police first received reports of the shooting just after 10pm
A woman sits on a kerb at the scene. Many concertgoers thought they were hearing fireworks when the shots were fired
Armed police at the scene. The attack is the deadliest shooting in US history
A wounded woman is moved outside the Tropicana Hotel
A pair of cowboy boots left behind in the street after people ran upon hearing gunfire
Country singer Jason Aldean performing shortly before shots were fired. He later said on Instagram: “Tonight has been beyond horrific”