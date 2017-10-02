US

In pictures: Las Vegas shooting

More than 50 people have been killed after a gunman opened fire at a music festival

by Helen Healy and Annabel Cook

Listen to this article

00:00
00:00

A person is carried away from the scene of the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas

© David Becker/Getty

Concertgoers tend to the wounded outside the festival ground

© David Becker/Getty

People take cover after shots are fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel

© David Becker/Getty

People tend to the wounded outside the festival ground. More than 500 were injured

© John Locher/AP

Armed police at the scene. Hotels and casinos in the vicinity were put on lockdown after the incident

© John Locher/AP

A police officer takes cover behind a police vehicle. Police first received reports of the shooting just after 10pm

© John Locher/AP

A woman sits on a kerb at the scene. Many concertgoers thought they were hearing fireworks when the shots were fired

© David Becker/Getty

Armed police at the scene. The attack is the deadliest shooting in US history

© Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal/ AP

A wounded woman is moved outside the Tropicana Hotel

© Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun/Reuters

A pair of cowboy boots left behind in the street after people ran upon hearing gunfire

© David Becker/Getty

Country singer Jason Aldean performing shortly before shots were fired. He later said on Instagram: “Tonight has been beyond horrific”

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't copy articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.