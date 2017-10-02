In pictures: Las Vegas shooting

Please tell us why (optional)

A person is carried away from the scene of the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas

© David Becker/Getty

Concertgoers tend to the wounded outside the festival ground

© David Becker/Getty

People take cover after shots are fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel

© David Becker/Getty

People tend to the wounded outside the festival ground. More than 500 were injured

© John Locher/AP

Armed police at the scene. Hotels and casinos in the vicinity were put on lockdown after the incident

© John Locher/AP

A police officer takes cover behind a police vehicle. Police first received reports of the shooting just after 10pm

© John Locher/AP

A woman sits on a kerb at the scene. Many concertgoers thought they were hearing fireworks when the shots were fired

© David Becker/Getty

Armed police at the scene. The attack is the deadliest shooting in US history

© Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal/ AP

A wounded woman is moved outside the Tropicana Hotel

© Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun/Reuters

A pair of cowboy boots left behind in the street after people ran upon hearing gunfire

© David Becker/Getty

Country singer Jason Aldean performing shortly before shots were fired. He later said on Instagram: “Tonight has been beyond horrific”