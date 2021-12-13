This edition features these stories from ft.com

Fed to pivot to swift action on inflation in face of rising price

Binance abandons plans for Singapore crypto platform

Alibaba fires female employee who accused superior of sexual assault

Turkish lira slumps to new low as monetary policy angst worsens

