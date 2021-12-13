Episode 48
Headlines include US inflation, Binance, Alibaba and Turkish lira
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Fed to pivot to swift action on inflation in face of rising price
Binance abandons plans for Singapore crypto platform
Alibaba fires female employee who accused superior of sexual assault
Turkish lira slumps to new low as monetary policy angst worsens
