In this week’s episode we’ll be looking at why the government is anxious to find ways to fix rising fuel and food prices. Why is the Treasury not doing more? And how does this play into next week’s local elections? Political editor George Parker will provide analysis with chief political commentator Robert Shrimsley. Plus, we discuss the return of “Pestminster”. Why does Westminster have such a problem with sexism and is enough being done to call out bad behaviour? Political correspondent Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe will discuss with special guest Ayesha Hazarika, political commentator and a former Labour party adviser.

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.

