EU member states are looking at whether to impose a ceiling on what they would pay for Russian oil as a way to hit Kremlin revenues, Twitter’s board has accepted a roughly $44bn offer to sell the company to Elon Musk that would result in the world’s richest man seizing control of the influential social media platform, and French President Emmanuel Macron faces much tougher challenges in his second term in office.

Subscribe to the FT News Briefing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify

Mentioned in this podcast:

EU weighs cap on price paid for Russian oil as way to hit Kremlin revenues

Twitter accepts Elon Musk’s $44bn takeover offer

Macron faces a complex economic juggling act

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva, and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.