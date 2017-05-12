ArcelorMittal profit jumps in Q1

ArcelorMittal has reported a double-digit boost to sales and earnings, as a recovery in the global steel market and the fruits of a company turnaround programme lifted the metal producer.

The world’s largest steel and mining company posted a 13.9 per cent increase in sales to $16.1bn in the first quarter of 2017 from the previous three months, and delivered a 34 per cent boost to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, reaching $2.2bn.

The results signal markedly improved trading conditions for ArcelorMittal, which last year resorted to a $3bn rights issue to reduce its debt, having earlier suspended dividend payments.

At the same time, the company unveiled a programme to boost core profit by $3bn by 2020, through a mixture of cost-cutting, increased production and a focus on higher-value forms of steel.

Production of crude steel inched up from 21.8 million tonnes to 23.6 million tonnes in the three months to March 31st.

Lakshmi Mittal, the company’s chairman, said the results pointed to improved market conditions, but he again hit out at “unfair imports in many of our key markets”.

China has been accused by western producers of deepening the crash in steel prices by dumping excess material overseas at lowball prices — prompting a protectionist backlash with the US and EU imposing trade tariffs.

Mr Mittal added: