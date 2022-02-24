Russia’s hostile actions towards Ukraine this week provoked western powers to impose the first in a series of threatened sanctions. With hopes of a diplomatic solution looking ever more remote, Gideon talks to Sabine Fischer of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, a Russian specialist recently back from Moscow, and to Polina Ivanova, FT correspondent in Kyiv, about the mood in the two capitals.

Clips: RT, The White House

EU hits Putin’s defence minister and chief of staff with sanctions

Putin’s denial of Ukrainian statehood carries dark historical echoes

Ukraine prepares to impose state of emergency and calls up reserve troops

Putin’s made-for-TV security debate gives him answers he wants to hear on Ukraine

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design by Breen Turner.

