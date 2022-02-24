The mood in Ukraine and Russia as war looms
Russia’s hostile actions towards Ukraine this week provoked western powers to impose the first in a series of threatened sanctions. With hopes of a diplomatic solution looking ever more remote, Gideon talks to Sabine Fischer of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, a Russian specialist recently back from Moscow, and to Polina Ivanova, FT correspondent in Kyiv, about the mood in the two capitals.
Clips: RT, The White House
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design by Breen Turner.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
